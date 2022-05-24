Phoenix Express 2022 Opening Ceremony AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220524-N-TC338-1005 TUNIS, TUNISIA (May 24, 2022) Admiral Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, delivers remarks to participating nations for the 17th annual maritime exercise Phoenix Express 2022 in Tunisia May 24, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)