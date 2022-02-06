Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Integrated Tactical Network

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.02.2022

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a
    platoon live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June
    1-2, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the squadron's use of the newly fielded
    Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846251
    VIRIN: 220602-A-XV631-1020
    Filename: DOD_109040894
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Integrated Tactical Network, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CR
    Always ready
    Integrated Tactical Network

