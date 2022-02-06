2CR Integrated Tactical Network

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a
platoon live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June
1-2, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the squadron's use of the newly fielded
Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846251
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-XV631-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_109040894
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
