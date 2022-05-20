video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron compete in a series of events to commemorate their personnel during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army video by CPL Angel Sanchez)



Lower 3rd: Staff Sgt. Trenton Collins, base defense operations center controller from the 8th Security Forces Squadron [38 sec]