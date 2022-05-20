U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton Collins, base defense operations center controller from the 8th Security Forces Squadron, discusses the importance of police week and how members of the 8th SFS commemorates their personnel at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2022. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army video by CPL Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 23:34
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|846246
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-TO062-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109040802
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week at Kunsan, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT