    Police Week at Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton Collins, base defense operations center controller from the 8th Security Forces Squadron, discusses the importance of police week and how members of the 8th SFS commemorates their personnel at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2022. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army video by CPL Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 23:34
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 846246
    VIRIN: 220520-A-TO062-5001
    Filename: DOD_109040802
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week at Kunsan, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    kunsan
    Security Forces
    police week
    8FW

