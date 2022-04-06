Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 University of Maryland Global Campus Graduation Clean

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Students from the University of Maryland Global Campus graduated with Master's, Bachelor's, and Associate's degrees in the first in-person commencement ceremony in three years. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 20:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846238
    VIRIN: 220604-A-OJ129-1002
    Filename: DOD_109040646
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 University of Maryland Global Campus Graduation Clean, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    University of Maryland Global Campus

