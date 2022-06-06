Col. Joshua DeMotts assumed command of the 99th Air Base Wing in an assumption of command ceremony June 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846236
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-LD225-874
|Filename:
|DOD_109040612
|Length:
|00:29:29
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th Air Base Wing Assumption of Command 2022, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT