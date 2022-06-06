Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army visits RIA

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    IMPORTANT: During the Secretary of the Army press conference, it was noted that Army Sustainment Command was supplying Ukraine with equipment.

    In FACT, ASC is actually providing equipment to NATO forces stationed/forward deployed in Europe.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 17:31
