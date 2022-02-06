Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Pugil Sticks and Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, engage in pugil sticks and body sparring on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 02, 2022. Body sparring and pugil sticks are exercises that challenge recruits to apply the fundamentals of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and forces recruits to overcome physical and mental fatigue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846230
    VIRIN: 220602-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_109040425
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Pugil Sticks and Body Sparring, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Body Sparring

