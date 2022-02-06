Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, engage in pugil sticks and body sparring on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 02, 2022. Body sparring and pugil sticks are exercises that challenge recruits to apply the fundamentals of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and forces recruits to overcome physical and mental fatigue.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846230
|VIRIN:
|220602-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109040425
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Pugil Sticks and Body Sparring, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT