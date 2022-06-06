B-roll of the 507th Air Refueling wing mission at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Lt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 16:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846227
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-AO039-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109040349
|Length:
|00:17:24
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th Air Refueling Wing mission b-roll, by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
