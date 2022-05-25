Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Northwest Performs at Auburn High School

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Musicians from Navy Band Northwest perform with students at Auburn High School in Auburn, Washington May 25, 2022. Through military ceremonies, public concerts, and regional tours, Navy Band Northwest serves to heighten esprit de corps throughout military and civilian communities, promote patriotism, and increase public awareness of the Navy’s mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846213
    VIRIN: 220525-N-DK460-1001
    Filename: DOD_109040204
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Northwest Performs at Auburn High School, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Musician
    Navy
    Outreach
    Band

