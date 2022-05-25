Navy Band Northwest Performs at Auburn High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Musicians from Navy Band Northwest perform with students at Auburn High School in Auburn, Washington May 25, 2022. Through military ceremonies, public concerts, and regional tours, Navy Band Northwest serves to heighten esprit de corps throughout military and civilian communities, promote patriotism, and increase public awareness of the Navy’s mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)