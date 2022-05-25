Musicians from Navy Band Northwest perform with students at Auburn High School in Auburn, Washington May 25, 2022. Through military ceremonies, public concerts, and regional tours, Navy Band Northwest serves to heighten esprit de corps throughout military and civilian communities, promote patriotism, and increase public awareness of the Navy’s mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846213
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-DK460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109040204
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Band Northwest Performs at Auburn High School, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT