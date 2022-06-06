128th Aviation Brigade Soldiers Observe 78th Anniversary of D-Day!

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Riley Watts, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer instuctor with 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, gives a brief to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion June 6, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846211
|VIRIN:
|220606-Z-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109040151
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
