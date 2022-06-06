Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is a labor doula?

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Mara Dworkin 

    Military Health System

    As part of the new TRICARE Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration, you may be eligible for six visits with a certified labor doula. Find out what that means for you at www.tricare.mil/CBSD.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846207
    VIRIN: 220606-A-AB123-002
    Filename: DOD_109039931
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, What is a labor doula?, by Mara Dworkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #TRICARE #Doula #Childbirth

