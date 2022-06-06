If you're enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select, your breastfeeding counseling options just expanded. Find out how certified lactation counselors and consultants can address your breastfeeding needs at www.tricare.mil/CBSD.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 13:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846206
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109039929
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New breastfeeding support for parents, by Mara Dworkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
