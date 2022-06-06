Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Barges locking through Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    B-Roll footage of barges navigating on the riverways around Pittsburgh and locking through locks & dam facilities operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846205
    VIRIN: 220606-A-TI382-433
    Filename: DOD_109039885
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Barges locking through Pittsburgh District, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    traffic
    dams
    river
    locks
    Barges

