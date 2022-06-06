B-Roll footage of barges navigating on the riverways around Pittsburgh and locking through locks & dam facilities operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 13:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846205
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-TI382-433
|Filename:
|DOD_109039885
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Barges locking through Pittsburgh District, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT