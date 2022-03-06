Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers fire 120mm mortar weapon system

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fire the 120mm mortar weapon system during training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. Mortar Systems provide the maneuver commander rapid, responsive, indirect fires in support of combat operations. Some scenes have no audio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846187
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-NI803-1003
    Filename: DOD_109039527
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers fire 120mm mortar weapon system, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    National Guard
    120mm mortar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT