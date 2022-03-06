U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fire the 120mm mortar weapon system during training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. Mortar Systems provide the maneuver commander rapid, responsive, indirect fires in support of combat operations. Some scenes have no audio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846187
|VIRIN:
|220603-Z-NI803-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109039527
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers fire 120mm mortar weapon system, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
