Phoenix Express 2022 Wrap Up

220603-N-TC338-1003 TUNIS, TUNISIA (June 3, 2022) The 17th iteration of exercise Phoenix Express 2022 was held in Bizerte and Tunis, Tunisia as well as the Mediterranean Sea. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)