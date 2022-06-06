Let's Get It Wright - Observant

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, appear in an episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 6, 2022. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for June is “Observant.” (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
