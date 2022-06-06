D-Day: 78 Years of Alliance and History

Hundreds of U.S. Armed Forces members join service members and civilians from all over Europe to recognize and honor the men and women of the "Greatest Generation" in commemoration of D-Day, Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|06.06.2022
|06.06.2022 09:50
|Package
|846164
|220606-Z-IQ017-1001
|DOD_109039085
|00:01:34
|NORMANDY, FR
|0
|0
