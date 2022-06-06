KFOR International MPs Learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Kosovo Force, Regional Command East, Task Force Med., 547th Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade, gave hands-on instruction to International Military Police Soldiers on Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 1-3, 2022.



TCCC is an evidence-based course designed to teach Soldiers life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. Check out this video highlighting the recent course.