Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR International MPs Learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Kosovo Force, Regional Command East, Task Force Med., 547th Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade, gave hands-on instruction to International Military Police Soldiers on Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 1-3, 2022.

    TCCC is an evidence-based course designed to teach Soldiers life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. Check out this video highlighting the recent course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 04:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846151
    VIRIN: 220606-A-HG995-438
    Filename: DOD_109038517
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR International MPs Learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    TCCC
    Medic
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT