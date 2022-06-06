KFOR International MPs Learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care

U.S. Army Soldiers from Kosovo Force, Regional Command East, Task Force Med., 547th Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade, gave hands-on instruction to International Military Police Soldiers on Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 1-3, 2022.
TCCC is an evidence-based course designed to teach Soldiers life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. Check out this video highlighting the recent course.
