Readiness Demonstration in Korea

Republic of Korea Army and the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division soldiers fire short range missiles to demonstrate combined readiness on June 6, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Howard Lee / 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 01:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846141
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-VQ625-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109038360
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
