    Readiness Demonstration in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Republic of Korea Army and the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division soldiers fire short range missiles to demonstrate combined readiness on June 6, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Howard Lee / 55th Signal Company)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846141
    VIRIN: 220606-A-VQ625-1003
    Filename: DOD_109038360
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Demonstration in Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    missile
    korea
    north korea
    response
    fires
    launch

