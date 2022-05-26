Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), 7th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) soldiers, participate in exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 26, 2022. Southern Jackaroo 22 is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, 6RAR, and JGSDF soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:09
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    JGSDF
    ADF
    USMCNews
    MRF-D 22
    Sothern Jackaroo 22

