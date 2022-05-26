MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), 7th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) soldiers, participate in exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 26, 2022. Southern Jackaroo 22 is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, 6RAR, and JGSDF soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)