U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), 7th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) soldiers, participate in exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 26, 2022. Southern Jackaroo 22 is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, 6RAR, and JGSDF soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 01:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846138
|VIRIN:
|220602-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109038310
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
