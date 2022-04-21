Leon Skinner, an Emergency Management Specialist with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Baltimore District, discusses the serious impact Hurricane Agnes caused to the Wyoming Valley fifty years ago and what organizations like the Silver Jackets do to alleviate this effects and protect against future occurrences.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846129
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-HU469-918
|Filename:
|DOD_109037830
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lessons From Agnes: Mother Nature Doesn't Sit Still On Us, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT