Lessons From Agnes: Mother Nature Doesn't Sit Still On Us

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leon Skinner, an Emergency Management Specialist with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Baltimore District, discusses the serious impact Hurricane Agnes caused to the Wyoming Valley fifty years ago and what organizations like the Silver Jackets do to alleviate this effects and protect against future occurrences.