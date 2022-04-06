BATTLE CREEK, Michigan – Col. Daniel Kramer assumed command of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., in a ceremony on base, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Battle Creek ANG Base supports a diverse portfolio of mission sets including a robust Cyber Defense squadron, MQ-9 Reaper flying operations, Agile Combat Support capabilities, and a Command & Control planning cell supporting U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846128
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-HE811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109037814
|Length:
|00:35:19
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base gets new commander, by TSgt Jason Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
