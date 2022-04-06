Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base gets new commander

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd 

    110th Wing

    BATTLE CREEK, Michigan – Col. Daniel Kramer assumed command of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., in a ceremony on base, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Battle Creek ANG Base supports a diverse portfolio of mission sets including a robust Cyber Defense squadron, MQ-9 Reaper flying operations, Agile Combat Support capabilities, and a Command & Control planning cell supporting U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846128
    VIRIN: 220604-F-HE811-1001
    Filename: DOD_109037814
    Length: 00:35:19
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    This work, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base gets new commander, by TSgt Jason Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard.
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base

