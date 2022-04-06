Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2022

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Leonard 

    110th Wing

    Col. Daniel Kramer assumes command of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., in a ceremony, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Kramer succeeds Col. Shawn Holtz, who will advance to a new assignment at the Michigan National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing. Holtz has led Battle Creek’s 110th Wing since June 2019 (U.S. National Guard video by Senior Arman Gary Leonard).

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846127
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-DA160-0001
    Filename: DOD_109037772
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    This work, 110th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2022, by SrA Gary Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force
    Michigan Air National Guard
    110th Wing

