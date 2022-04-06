110th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2022

Col. Daniel Kramer assumes command of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., in a ceremony, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Kramer succeeds Col. Shawn Holtz, who will advance to a new assignment at the Michigan National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing. Holtz has led Battle Creek’s 110th Wing since June 2019 (U.S. National Guard video by Senior Arman Gary Leonard).
|06.04.2022
|06.05.2022 16:08
|Video Productions
|846127
|220604-Z-DA160-0001
|DOD_109037772
|00:01:03
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|2
|2
