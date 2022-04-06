110th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Daniel Kramer assumes command of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., in a ceremony, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Kramer succeeds Col. Shawn Holtz, who will advance to a new assignment at the Michigan National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing. Holtz has led Battle Creek’s 110th Wing since June 2019 (U.S. National Guard video by Senior Arman Gary Leonard).