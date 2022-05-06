U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-4 Infantry Regiment learn to operate Project Origin in Hohenfels, Germany

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment are given instruction on the use of the Project Origin robotic combat vehicle in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 5, 2022. Project Origin uses autonomous ground vehicles to support Army maneuvers by providing a variety of load packages, depending on the situation, and its use is being demonstrated during exercise Combined Resolve 17 as part of the Army's modernization and emerging technologies initiatives. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Carrillo)
