    82nd Airborne Division Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The 82nd Airborne Division supported commemorations across Normandy to recognize the deeds and sacrifices of the men who fought to liberate France starting on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 03:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846120
    VIRIN: 220604-A-ID763-315
    Filename: DOD_109037226
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FR

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Normandy, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    DDay
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    AATW

