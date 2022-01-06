Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 June 2022-V3E6

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    In this month's 124th in 124 the comptroller flight unveils a new ticketing system, our new honorary commander's get highlighted, and the 190th celebrates it's 76th birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 17:08
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    This work, 124th in 124 June 2022-V3E6, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS

    CSP
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Honorary Commanders
    124th in 124

