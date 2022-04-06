U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony honoring veteran 1ID Soldier, Charles Shay, at the Charles Shay Indian Memorial in Saint Laurent sur Mer, France, June 4, 2022. This ceremony commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846112
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-SJ062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109036968
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FR
This work, D-Day 78th Anniversary: Charles Shay Indian Memorial Ceremony, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
