    D-Day 78th Anniversary: Charles Shay Indian Memorial Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony honoring veteran 1ID Soldier, Charles Shay, at the Charles Shay Indian Memorial in Saint Laurent sur Mer, France, June 4, 2022. This ceremony commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846112
    VIRIN: 220604-A-SJ062-001
    Filename: DOD_109036968
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FR

