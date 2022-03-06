37 AS commemorates 78th DDay anniversary with flyovers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the beaches of Normandy, France, in C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during D-Day ceremonies, June, 3, 2022. The 37th AS participated in the 78th D-Day memorial, where they took part in ceremonies, flyovers and demonstrations as a way to pay respect to those who gave their lives to free France during World War II.