    37 AS commemorates 78th DDay anniversary with flyovers

    CHERBOURG, 50, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the beaches of Normandy, France, in C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during D-Day ceremonies, June, 3, 2022. The 37th AS participated in the 78th D-Day memorial, where they took part in ceremonies, flyovers and demonstrations as a way to pay respect to those who gave their lives to free France during World War II.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 15:21
    Location: CHERBOURG, 50, FR 

