U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the beaches of Normandy, France, in C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during D-Day ceremonies, June, 3, 2022. The 37th AS participated in the 78th D-Day memorial, where they took part in ceremonies, flyovers and demonstrations as a way to pay respect to those who gave their lives to free France during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846108
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-KY598-1058
|Filename:
|DOD_109036964
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|CHERBOURG, 50, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 37 AS commemorates 78th DDay anniversary with flyovers, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT