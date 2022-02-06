D-Day 78th Anniversary: Battle of Carentan Tour and 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony Highlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, participates in a historic Carentan Battlefield Tour and 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The tour educates the Soldiers about the history of the Battle of Carentan 78 years ago and how it played a significant role in World War II, while the plaque dedication ceremony is to honor the Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who assisted the 101st 101st Airborne Division to liberate the town of Carentan, France June 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)