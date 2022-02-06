Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 78th Anniversary: Battle of Carentan Tour and 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony Highlight Video

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, participates in a historic Carentan Battlefield Tour and 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The tour educates the Soldiers about the history of the Battle of Carentan 78 years ago and how it played a significant role in World War II, while the plaque dedication ceremony is to honor the Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who assisted the 101st 101st Airborne Division to liberate the town of Carentan, France June 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 15:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846107
    VIRIN: 220602-A-SJ062-004
    Filename: DOD_109036921
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CARENTAN, FR 

