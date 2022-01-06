OPFOR 1st Calvary Division Air Assault Combined Resolve 17 Exercise

UH-60 Blackhawks with 1st Calvary Division prepares to land for an air assault mission during Combined Resolve 17 (CbR17) Exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 1, 2022.
Combined Resolve is a United States Army Europe-Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed exercise that takes place at JMRC from 20 May to 19 June 2022. The event is designed to evaluate and assess 1/3ID’s ability to conduct operations in a complex, multi-domain simulated battle space. The focus of the rotation is to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment.
|06.01.2022
|06.04.2022 11:24
|B-Roll
|846096
|220601-A-DI239-446
|DOD_109036809
|00:01:29
|HOHENFELS, DE
|0
|0
