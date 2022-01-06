Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPFOR 1st Calvary Division Air Assault Combined Resolve 17 Exercise

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    06.01.2022

    Video by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    UH-60 Blackhawks with 1st Calvary Division prepares to land for an air assault mission during Combined Resolve 17 (CbR17) Exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 1, 2022.

    Combined Resolve is a United States Army Europe-Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed exercise that takes place at JMRC from 20 May to 19 June 2022. The event is designed to evaluate and assess 1/3ID’s ability to conduct operations in a complex, multi-domain simulated battle space. The focus of the rotation is to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846096
    VIRIN: 220601-A-DI239-446
    Filename: DOD_109036809
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPFOR 1st Calvary Division Air Assault Combined Resolve 17 Exercise, by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

