    D-Day 78: Purple Heart Lane

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    XVIII Airborne Corps highlights the historic sites in Normandy, France, as part of the 78th Anniversary of D-Day. U.S. Army Capt. Matt Visser visits the famous Purple Heart Lane in Carentan, France.

    This site had one of the bloodiest battles of D-Day, between German forces and American Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). The battalion was led by Lt. Col. Robert G. Cole.

    The causeway was nicknamed Purple Heart Lane due to the large number of casualties that occurred during the fierce battle.
    ( U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell, 10th Mountain Division)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 09:29
    Location: CARENTAN, FR 

    This work, D-Day 78: Purple Heart Lane, by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

