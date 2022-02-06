Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service Legal Advisory Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coalition Forces Advisors conduct a law of armed conflict seminar with Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service. This training will educate Iraqi CTS legal advisors and provide them critical skills in order to best advise their commanders, similar to that of a Judge Advocate General #JAG.



CTS operates under the rule of law against #daesh criminals, and other malign actors, and this training codifies that commitment to their accountability to the rule of law and the people of Iraq.