Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service Legal Advisory Training

Coalition Forces Advisors conduct a law of armed conflict seminar with Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service. This training will educate Iraqi CTS legal advisors and provide them critical skills in order to best advise their commanders, similar to that of a Judge Advocate General #JAG.
CTS operates under the rule of law against #daesh criminals, and other malign actors, and this training codifies that commitment to their accountability to the rule of law and the people of Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846090
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-JD616-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109036754
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
