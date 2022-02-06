Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service Legal Advisory Training

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    06.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Kevin Butler 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Coalition Forces Advisors conduct a law of armed conflict seminar with Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service. This training will educate Iraqi CTS legal advisors and provide them critical skills in order to best advise their commanders, similar to that of a Judge Advocate General #JAG.

    CTS operates under the rule of law against #daesh criminals, and other malign actors, and this training codifies that commitment to their accountability to the rule of law and the people of Iraq.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846090
    VIRIN: 220602-A-JD616-0001
    Filename: DOD_109036754
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 

    This work, Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service Legal Advisory Training, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTS
    Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service
    Iraqi CTS
    SOJTF-L
    Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant

