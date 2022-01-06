U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, assistant adjutant general-air, Joint Forces Headquarters, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, announces his military retirement and delivers a message to all PRANG Airmen, June 1, 2022, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Brig. Gen. Acheson’s message focused on a brief summary of PRANG accomplishments, mission sets, and future projects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 08:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846089
|VIRIN:
|220601-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109036750
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Acheson message for PRANG Airmen, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT