    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. 1st Class Chung H. Choe, 2nd Brigade Equal Opportunities Advisor, shares his heritage with the public on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 20:42
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220526-A-LR057-0000
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    SMA
    25ID
    Strike Hard

