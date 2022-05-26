Sgt. 1st Class Chung H. Choe, 2nd Brigade Equal Opportunities Advisor, shares his heritage with the public on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 20:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846082
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-LR057-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_109036481
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT