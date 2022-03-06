Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    345th Bomb Squadron prepares for NASCAR flyover

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-1 crews from Dyess Air force Base's 345th Bomb Squadron are scheduled to conduct a flyover on Sunday, June 5th, during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

    The flyover will be part of the pre-event festivities and will highlight the B-1's reach at America's only Lift and Strike Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846077
    VIRIN: 220603-F-KL776-562
    Filename: DOD_109036399
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 345th Bomb Squadron prepares for NASCAR flyover, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Flyover
    Dyess
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1

