345th Bomb Squadron prepares for NASCAR flyover

Two B-1 crews from Dyess Air force Base's 345th Bomb Squadron are scheduled to conduct a flyover on Sunday, June 5th, during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
The flyover will be part of the pre-event festivities and will highlight the B-1's reach at America's only Lift and Strike Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846077
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-KL776-562
|Filename:
|DOD_109036399
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
