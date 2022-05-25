The Army Surgeon General and commanding general of MEDCOM, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, and the Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, reflect on D-Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 14:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846053
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-AM516-043
|Filename:
|DOD_109035859
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D-Day 2022, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT