    ACFT with Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Deputy Commanding General of #USArmyReserves, Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser takes the Army Combat Fitness Test alongside 311 ESC Soldiers at #UCLA #drakefield

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846051
    VIRIN: 220515-A-PK275-884
    Filename: DOD_109035836
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT with Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311 ESC

