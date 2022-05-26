US Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District teams with the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the importance of staying safe while in the water and wearing life jackets at the Isle of Hope Marina, Savannah GA., May 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846025
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-LY440-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109035318
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Teams With Coast Guard Auxiliary on Water Safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
