    USACE Teams With Coast Guard Auxiliary on Water Safety

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    US Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District teams with the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the importance of staying safe while in the water and wearing life jackets at the Isle of Hope Marina, Savannah GA., May 26, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846025
    VIRIN: 220526-A-LY440-1001
    Filename: DOD_109035318
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Teams With Coast Guard Auxiliary on Water Safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Savannah
    Coast Guard Auxiliary
    USACE Savannah District
    Skidaway River
    Isle of Hope Marina

