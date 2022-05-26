USACE Teams With Coast Guard Auxiliary on Water Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



US Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District teams with the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the importance of staying safe while in the water and wearing life jackets at the Isle of Hope Marina, Savannah GA., May 26, 2022.