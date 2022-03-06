Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for June 2022 - Col. Wendy Armijo

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Wendy Armijo, commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for June 2022. She spoke about the importance of raising awareness of past and present issues facing the LGBTQ community while celebrating the influence and contributions these service members make in our units and national security as a whole.

    “Without a doubt, the diverse makeup of our Air Force and the Air National Guard is the best part about us,” says Armijo. “When individuals come together in a confident and cohesive team, it creates a capable and ready force.”

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:10
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    ang
    command message
    otis
    102iw
    lgbtq+ pride month

