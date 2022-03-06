102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for June 2022 - Col. Wendy Armijo

Col. Wendy Armijo, commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for June 2022. She spoke about the importance of raising awareness of past and present issues facing the LGBTQ community while celebrating the influence and contributions these service members make in our units and national security as a whole.
“Without a doubt, the diverse makeup of our Air Force and the Air National Guard is the best part about us,” says Armijo. “When individuals come together in a confident and cohesive team, it creates a capable and ready force.”
