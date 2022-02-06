148th Fighter Wing first responders and 25 partnering agencies participated in a full-scale Triennial exercise at the Duluth International Airport, Duluth, Minnesota on June 2, 2022. The exercise simulated an aircraft striking a piece of large construction equipment upon touching down on the runway. Full-scale exercises like this exercise communication and response with diverse response agencies with a goal of saving lives and working in a cohesive manner. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846013
|VIRIN:
|220602-Z-LR879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109035162
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
