    148th Fighter Wing first responders

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    148th Fighter Wing first responders and 25 partnering agencies participated in a full-scale Triennial exercise at the Duluth International Airport, Duluth, Minnesota on June 2, 2022. The exercise simulated an aircraft striking a piece of large construction equipment upon touching down on the runway. Full-scale exercises like this exercise communication and response with diverse response agencies with a goal of saving lives and working in a cohesive manner. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing first responders, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

