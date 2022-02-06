video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



148th Fighter Wing first responders and 25 partnering agencies participated in a full-scale Triennial exercise at the Duluth International Airport, Duluth, Minnesota on June 2, 2022. The exercise simulated an aircraft striking a piece of large construction equipment upon touching down on the runway. Full-scale exercises like this exercise communication and response with diverse response agencies with a goal of saving lives and working in a cohesive manner. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)