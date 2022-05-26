Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alexander the Great 2022, Vignette 2 B-Roll

    SKIROS, GREECE

    05.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Jones 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Hellenic Special Forces conduct night-time raids with U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, during exercise Alexander the Great 22, Greece, May 26, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846012
    VIRIN: 220526-M-CS389-1001
    Filename: DOD_109035118
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SKIROS, GR 

    This work, Alexander the Great 2022, Vignette 2 B-Roll, by LCpl Ethan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Sixth Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    EuropeanSupport 2022
    TF-61/2
    NeptuneShield22

