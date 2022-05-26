Alexander the Great 2022, Vignette 2 B-Roll

Hellenic Special Forces conduct night-time raids with U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, during exercise Alexander the Great 22, Greece, May 26, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)
