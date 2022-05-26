Alexander the Great 2022, Vignette 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846012" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hellenic Special Forces conduct night-time raids with U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, during exercise Alexander the Great 22, Greece, May 26, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)