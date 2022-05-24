Chief Chat - CMSgt Gaitan - Full Interview

Chief Master Sgt. Learie Gaitan, 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, gives advice to Airmen across Incirlik Air Base with American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik AB, Turkey, May 24, 2022. Gaitan spoke about the importance of self-reflection, accountability and embracing who they are as they serve in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846009
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-ZC102-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109035065
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
