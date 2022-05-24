Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Chat - CMSgt Gaitan - Full Interview

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Learie Gaitan, 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, gives advice to Airmen across Incirlik Air Base with American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik AB, Turkey, May 24, 2022. Gaitan spoke about the importance of self-reflection, accountability and embracing who they are as they serve in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 09:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846009
    VIRIN: 220524-F-ZC102-1002
    Filename: DOD_109035065
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Chief Chat - CMSgt Gaitan - Full Interview, by SSgt Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    Chief Chat
    CMSgt Gaitan
    AFN-Incirlik
    39th MSG SEL

