    GRF Commemorates the Battle of Midway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Seaman Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) discuss how military intelligence played a key role in the Battle of Midway, June 3, 2022, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the World War II naval battle. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846006
    VIRIN: 220603-N-HJ055-1001
    Filename: DOD_109035041
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, GRF Commemorates the Battle of Midway, by SN Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    history
    bom
    Cvn78
    weeklyvideos
    conac
    midway80

