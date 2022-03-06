GRF Commemorates the Battle of Midway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) discuss how military intelligence played a key role in the Battle of Midway, June 3, 2022, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the World War II naval battle. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)