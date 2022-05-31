Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB pilot connects with heritage through flight on historic aircraft B-roll

    DOUGLAS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Will Piepenbring, 74th Fighter Squadron, Assistant Director of Operations, recently flew on a historic B-17G Flying Fortress. During the flight, Piepenbring reconnected with his families history as is grandfather was a B-17G pilot during World War II.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846004
    VIRIN: 220531-F-GE908-581
    Filename: DOD_109035013
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DOUGLAS, GA, US 

    This work, Moody AFB pilot connects with heritage through flight on historic aircraft B-roll, by SrA Thomas Johns

    Heritage
    Moody AFB
    World War 2
    History
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army Air Corps
    23rd Wing
    Commemorative Air Force
    B-17G Flying Fortress
    B-17 Flight

