Moody AFB pilot connects with heritage through flight on historic aircraft B-roll

U.S. Air Force Maj. Will Piepenbring, 74th Fighter Squadron, Assistant Director of Operations, recently flew on a historic B-17G Flying Fortress. During the flight, Piepenbring reconnected with his families history as is grandfather was a B-17G pilot during World War II.
