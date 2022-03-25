This months Bridge Chat focuses on the value of diversity.
By having a diverse organization you are more likely to be successful in whatever challenges the enemy hands you #TigersLead
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 08:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845999
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-F3327-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109034941
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody Bridge Chat: The Power of Diversity, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT