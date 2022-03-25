Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody Bridge Chat: The Power of Diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    This months Bridge Chat focuses on the value of diversity.
    By having a diverse organization you are more likely to be successful in whatever challenges the enemy hands you #TigersLead

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 08:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845999
    VIRIN: 220325-F-F3327-0001
    Filename: DOD_109034941
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody Bridge Chat: The Power of Diversity, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Diversity
    ACC
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    Bridge Chat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT