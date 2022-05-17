Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Full Interview) CMSgt Brandy on AFN

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Brandy, 39th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight superintendent, shares the importance of knowing oneself during an interview at American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 17, 2022. Brandy explained one way for you to learn about yourself is finding your theme song to life. He currently has three personal theme songs that he applies to different aspects of his personal and professional life. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 08:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 845992
    VIRIN: 220517-F-YT646-0010
    Filename: DOD_109034827
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Full Interview) CMSgt Brandy on AFN, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Chief Chat
    39FSS
    AFN-Incirlik
    Theme Song
    CMSgt Brandy
    Know Yourself

