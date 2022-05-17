(Full Interview) CMSgt Brandy on AFN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Jason Brandy, 39th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight superintendent, shares the importance of knowing oneself during an interview at American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 17, 2022. Brandy explained one way for you to learn about yourself is finding your theme song to life. He currently has three personal theme songs that he applies to different aspects of his personal and professional life. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)