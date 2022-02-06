D-Day 78th Anniversary: 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, partakes in the 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony at Mairie de Carentan-Les-Marais, Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony honors Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who assisted the 101st 101st Airborne Division in liberating the town of Carentan, France June 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845985
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-SJ062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109034659
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
