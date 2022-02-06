D-Day 78th Anniversary: 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, partakes in the 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony at Mairie de Carentan-Les-Marais, Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony honors Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who assisted the 101st 101st Airborne Division in liberating the town of Carentan, France June 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)