Yokota Air Base's Natatorium celebrated the Grand Opening of their new Gym Locker. To test it out, Yokota members used it to complete the Murph Challenge.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 23:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845973
|VIRIN:
|220527-F-WC934-196
|Filename:
|DOD_109034381
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Murph Challenge, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
