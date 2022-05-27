Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Murph Challenge

    JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Natatorium celebrated the Grand Opening of their new Gym Locker. To test it out, Yokota members used it to complete the Murph Challenge.

    This work, Yokota Murph Challenge, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    yokota
    fitness

