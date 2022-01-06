Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRREL Unveils Climatic Cold Chamber to Assist in Arctic Mission A-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory’s (CRREL) new climatic cold chamber, located in Hanover, New Hampshire.

    The chamber is capable of maintaining a temperature of minus 54 degrees and can hold a running vehicle. This is the newest ERDC technology, and this one-of-a-kind facility will enable the testing of equipment designed for the warfighter operating in extreme cold environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 845971
    VIRIN: 220602-A-HE363-1002
    Filename: DOD_109034320
    Length: 00:12:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRREL Unveils Climatic Cold Chamber to Assist in Arctic Mission A-Roll, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-Roll
    ERDC
    CRREL
    Arctic Mission
    Cold Climatic Chamber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT