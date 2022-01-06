The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory’s (CRREL) new climatic cold chamber, located in Hanover, New Hampshire.
The chamber is capable of maintaining a temperature of minus 54 degrees and can hold a running vehicle. This is the newest ERDC technology, and this one-of-a-kind facility will enable the testing of equipment designed for the warfighter operating in extreme cold environments.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 22:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845971
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-HE363-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109034320
|Length:
|00:12:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CRREL Unveils Climatic Cold Chamber to Assist in Arctic Mission A-Roll, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
