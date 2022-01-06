CRREL Unveils Climatic Cold Chamber to Assist in Arctic Mission A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory’s (CRREL) new climatic cold chamber, located in Hanover, New Hampshire.



The chamber is capable of maintaining a temperature of minus 54 degrees and can hold a running vehicle. This is the newest ERDC technology, and this one-of-a-kind facility will enable the testing of equipment designed for the warfighter operating in extreme cold environments.